Veteran ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Nissen dies at 71

Veteran news correspondent Elizabeth Nissen has died, her family announced.

She died at home on Jan. 7, three days after her 71st birthday, her family said.

Nissen had a storied career in broadcast journalism, including her coverage on ABC's "World News Tonight" the evening Princess Diana died in 1997.

Nissen also worked for CNN, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek, and she was a co-founder and senior producer of NBC Learn, the educational division of NBC News, according to her obituary.

"A lifelong reader, learner, and teacher, Beth was passionate about communicating information in a relatable way," her obit read. "She prepared her students to be critical thinkers, and helped teachers improve methods and techniques for more effective instruction."

"She is remembered for her wit, her knowledge, her compassion, and her nurturing of friendships through extensive personal correspondence," her obituary read.

Nissen is survived by five of her six siblings, as well as nine nieces and nephews.