Video captures theft of up to $5K in toys from CA home before church giveaway; community steps up

FRESNO, Calif. -- Video obtained by ABC Fresno, California affiliate KFSN shows a thief ripping off a security camera in the midst of brazen burglary at a West Central Fresno home.

Inside the home, hundreds of toys were about to be passed out to children, just in time for Christmas.

"The kids, the families, who are disenfranchised and who are hurting, they're impacted by this," Harvest of Harmony International Church pastor Kelvin Morgan said.

Morgan explained that he woke up to Ring camera footage of two men loading $4,000 to $5,000 worth of toys into a truck on Saturday morning.

"I was heartbroken. We have a lot of families that depend on us. They registered for these toys," Kelvin said.

The church recently purchased the home, and Morgan said it's rarely left unattended.

Church leaders planned to pass out toys to the 400 kids who registered for a gift on Sunday.

"We see the need here in the community. We see the families struggling during this time of recession, if you will, high increase food and shortages. This is why we give," Kelvin said.

Church leaders tried to pull their own money together to buy presents late Saturday night. But it simply wasn't enough. That's when the community responded.

"We went to bed at 11 o'clock, and we go, 'OK, God, it's in your hands. You gotta do this,'" Pastor Ginger Morgan said. "So, I woke up at 6 o'clock this morning, and I'm like I gotta go. We're gonna figure out something. Then, someone called, 'We have another donation, pastor. We got another donation, pastor; they're coming. They'll be at Central High School; we got another donation.' So, I'm like 'oh wow.'"

A Christmas miracle, Sunday's event went without a hitch, as families from all backgrounds gathered at a local high school.

The auditorium was filled with mothers, fathers, grandparents and over 400 children.

Wide-eyed kids rushed into a room full of toys, able to choose everything from board games to LEGOs to dolls.

The church also gave away meals to families in need, a relief during difficult times.

"I do have a baby on the way, and I have a little one right here, just moving into my apartment," mother Shaniqua Valentine said. "It was like, bills or presents. bills or presents, but I made away got made away for me."

The thieves may have taken their toys, but not their hope.

"This is their Christmas, and to give hope, what a joy, what a joy," Ginger said.