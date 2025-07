VIDEO: Explosion at NorCal fireworks facility sets off hours-long fire

ESPARTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A huge explosion set off an hours-long display within a fire that broke out in Yolo County in Northern California Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office says it was a warehouse storing fireworks that blew up.

That of course, set off a chain reaction and a fire that spread to nearly 80 acres in size through farmlands.

Evacuations were ordered for the surrounding area of Esparto near County Road 23.

The cause of the initial explosion is under investigation.