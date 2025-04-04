VIDEO: Santa Cruz Harbor invaded by droves of anchovies

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- For the second time in five months, anchovies have invaded the Santa Cruz harbor.

But while the pelicans might be happy about the massive amounts of fish, there is a growing concern about the influx of anchovies.

Harbor officials are worried about the possibility of a fish die-off.

That's because usually when anchovies show up in these numbers, aerators are brought in to pump oxygen into the water but right now, the machines are in the shop for their annual maintenance.

So officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"They'll be kind of frantically jumping around. And we're not seeing that type of stress on the fish right now," said Sean Rothwell, Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol. "And I think that has a lot to do with just the cooler temperatures and the, you know, the the decent levels of oxygen in the water."

Officials said if conditions change or the fish start to die off, they will work to get the aerators back quickly.