Video shows popular Oakland restaurant burglarized for 7th time in 4 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of a popular Oakland restaurant says he's fed up after his business was burglarized for the seventh time in the last four years.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video was shared with ABC7 News from Kitchen Story on College Avenue in Rockridge.

You can see the burglar try to pry open a door -- unsuccessfully -- and then run off.

The owner tells ABC7 News that the door is to an office where money and iPads are kept.

The suspect didn't get away with anything this time, but outside the restaurant, you can see the damage.

Kitchen Story's front door was bashed in -- and the owner says repairing the glass has cost him thousands of dollars each time this has happened.

Now, he's questioning why Oakland Police don't patrol the area.

"You know, I'm really sick of it, because when I call the police, no one come help me. Don't even, you know, I can make a report with the police, I don't have no chance to do that. They just say like, you know, I can do online. What the point," said Chaiporn Kitsadaviseksak.

We reached out to Oakland Police Department for a response, but haven't heard back.