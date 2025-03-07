Video shows woman grabbed, dragged into car in alleged Oakland kidnapping

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding an alleged kidnapper and the woman he abducted from an East Oakland street Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified woman was allegedly attacked, punched several times, and suffered severe injuries before being forced into a car in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Oakland police.

During the assault, which happened across the street from Elmhurst United Middle School, she yelled out that she was being kidnapped and moments before the attack, the suspect allegedly tried to run her down with the car, police said.

The car, which was allegedly stolen, was later found in East Oakland but the woman and her alleged attacker are still being sought.

The victim is described as a Black woman between 20 and 22 years old who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black and blue dreadlocks or braids. She was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored jeans, police said.

The suspect is described a Black man between 20 and 24 years old who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build, and has short, twisted hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the back, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call OPD's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641 or dial 911.

A video of the abduction can be found on OPD's YouTube page.