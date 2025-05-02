VIDEO: California deputy rescues man from burning car

Dramatic bodycam video shows intense moments as a Stanislaus County deputy dragged an unconscious driver to safety from a burning car.

Dramatic bodycam video shows intense moments as a Stanislaus County deputy dragged an unconscious driver to safety from a burning car.

Dramatic bodycam video shows intense moments as a Stanislaus County deputy dragged an unconscious driver to safety from a burning car.

Dramatic bodycam video shows intense moments as a Stanislaus County deputy dragged an unconscious driver to safety from a burning car.

PATTERSON, Calif. (KGO) -- Dramatic bodycam video shows intense moments as a deputy saved a man from a burning car in Patterson, California.

Stanislaus County deputies say the driver's iPhone sent a crash alert, and Deputy Brian Cummings got to the scene first.

Video shows Deputy Cummings tried to stop the flames, but his fire extinguisher ran out.

He then dragged the unconscious driver to safety.

"We often respond to things with minimal information or sometimes wrong information," Sergeant Eric Layton said. "So you don't really know what you're going into all the time, and you just have to adapt to whatever is evolving."

The driver was taken to the hospital and the sheriff's office says Deputy Cumming's actions saved the man's life.