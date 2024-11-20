Walkup Law Firm holding Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Bay Area

Walkup, Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger is holding their Second Annual Turkey Giveaway to help make the holiday a little more special for local families.

Walkup, Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger is holding their Second Annual Turkey Giveaway to help make the holiday a little more special for local families.

Walkup, Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger is holding their Second Annual Turkey Giveaway to help make the holiday a little more special for local families.

Walkup, Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger is holding their Second Annual Turkey Giveaway to help make the holiday a little more special for local families.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's hard to believe Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday, and it's a goal for many organizations to make sure that families have a turkey and a good meal on the table.

Walkup, Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger is holding their Second Annual Turkey Giveaway to help make the holiday a little more special for local families.

Rick Shoenberger from Walkup Law Firm spoke to ABC7's Julian Glover about the giveaway.

It's happening this Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lowell High School.

Why is it so near and dear to Walkup to make sure families are fed and feeding good this holiday?

Watch the full interview in the player above.

You can get more information here.