The Walt Disney Company supports wildfire relief through LA Strong t-shirts

Disney will donate $25 to the American Red Cross for each Disney LA Strong t-shirt sold through the end of the year

LOS ANGELES -- As Los Angeles continues to rebuild after the devastating wildfires in the region, The Walt Disney Company has designed a new t-shirt to support relief efforts for those impacted.

Created "from the desire of Disney employees to give back and show support to those who have been impacted by the fires," the design is simple. The t-shirt features Mickey Mouse and the words "LA Strong" in bold letters. Despite its simplicity, the message is meaningful.

"The Disney LA Strong shirt represents our collective show of support for the community and is a powerful reminder that, together, we have the strength to rebuild and heal," said Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney Consumer Products.

For every Disney LA Strong t-shirt sold through December 31, Disney will donate $25 to the American Red Cross, which provides people with food, shelter, emotional support, recovery assistance and more.

The Walt Disney Company, which is based in Burbank, California has a deep-rooted connection with the greater Los Angeles region, and the Disney LA Strong t-shirts are just one of the ways the company is supporting relief efforts in the community.

Shortly after the wildfires broke out, Disney pledged $15 million to help recovery efforts around the L.A. area, supporting the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others in their immediate response efforts. Through their Disney voluntEARS program, employees have hosted several donation drives, collecting over 200,000 essential items for those impacted by the fires.

The Southern California community is strong, and the Disney LA Strong t-shirt is a tribute to that ever-lasting resilience.

Learn more about Disney's work as they continue to support relief and rebuilding efforts.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.