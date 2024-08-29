Warriors and Stephen Curry agree to 1-year, $62.6M extension, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry is now guaranteed $178 million over the next three years of his Warriors deal, and he will become the third NBA player, along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, to pass $500 million in career earnings.

The extension will be signed Thursday, Austin told ESPN.

The agreement will keep Curry with the only franchise he has ever played for through his 18th NBA season. Curry, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, averaged over 20 points for the 12th straight year in 2023-24, but the Warriors missed the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.

Curry has said he never wants to play outside Golden State, a team that is putting a bigger emphasis on younger players such asJonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody as they develop around their star shooter and fellow mainstay Draymond Green.

The Warriors did see Klay Thompson depart, as he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.