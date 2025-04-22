Watch 'ourHome: Earth Month'

From solar panels over canals to fashionable clothes with zero waste, watch "ourHome: Earth Month" to learn about conservation efforts near you and across the country.

To celebrate Earth Month, the ABC Owned Television Stations coordinated coverage with original stories from across the country.

Watch "ourHome: Earth Month" in the video player above. The special will also air on each station's streaming channels this week.

Here's a quick look at the stories featured in the half-hour streaming special:

Near Fresno, California, KFSN's Tiffany Olin shows us how scientists are exploring the use of solar panels installed over canals to generate power and prevent evaporation at the same time.

WABC's Joelle Garguilo profiles a New York City designer who is focusing on creating fashionable clothes with zero waste.

WTVD's Tom George takes a look at how cities near Raleigh, North Carolina are managing stormwater to prevent soil erosion and runoff in the process.

In Chicago, WLS Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez shows us how food banks are becoming an unlikely hero in the fight against climate change.

KTRK's Briana Conner takes us to a solar panel farm south of Houston that generates enough electricity to power 70,000 Texas homes.

WPVI's TaRhonda Thomas dives into illegal dumping, one of Philadelphia's biggest problems, and shows how Philly residents are standing up and fighting for their city.

In Los Angeles, KABC's Leanne Suter explores how climate change is driving new species of whales closer to the California coast, all along the whale superhighway.

KGO's Spencer Christian shows us how a San Francisco Bay Area bakery is making food more sustainable. A better butter for our planet!