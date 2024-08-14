Waymo shares new details on honking robotaxis in SF after ABC7 News report

Now, we have an answer about why the Waymo robotaxis are gathering in one San Francisco parking lot and honking all night.

Now, we have an answer about why the Waymo robotaxis are gathering in one San Francisco parking lot and honking all night.

Now, we have an answer about why the Waymo robotaxis are gathering in one San Francisco parking lot and honking all night.

Now, we have an answer about why the Waymo robotaxis are gathering in one San Francisco parking lot and honking all night.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are following the story of one wild Waymo problem - turning the cars into very noisy neighbors. Now, we have an answer about why the robotaxis are gathering in one San Francisco parking lot and doing this.

That racket is what neighbors in SoMa tell us they've been hearing for weeks.

After our report Monday night, Waymo got back to us with new information.

RELATED: Waymo cars honk at each other throughout the night, disturbing SF neighbors

The company says the honking is happening because of software meant to prevent slow-moving crashes.

For example, if someone is slowly backing out of a parking spot and doesn't see you, you'd honk if they got too close.

Put a handful of Waymos in a parking lot and that's what you get.

The company says it's adjusting the software.