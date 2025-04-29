What latest poll numbers reveal about President Trump's agenda in first 100 days

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump is marking 100 days in office for his second administration on Tuesday and he has moved at breakneck speed to enact his agenda -- but do the latest polls reflect some pushback on his presidency?
He has taken on several issues -- including immigration and tariffs on other countries -- but the president has also come under fire from some Americans over some of his actions.
A new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows Trump with the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years. And the president is one for watching the polls.
Just 39% of those polled say they approved of the job the president is doing. His number is down 6% since February.
The president has been in this territory before. In fact, the previous low at this point was also held by Trump when his approvals plummeted to 42% in 2017.
Driving the reaction is the status of the economy -- which was a driving point of his campaign last year.
Of those polled, 53% say the economy has gotten worse since Trump took office. A whopping 72% said it is either very or somewhat likely his policies will cause a recession.
Many Americans are accusing the president of gambling with the future of the nation with his back-and-forth handling of tariffs.
When asked about the hot topics and other key issues - Trump got the highest marks for his work on immigration.
Numbers aside, the president still has the support of his constituents. Among people who voted for him in November, just 6% said they now regret it, while 94% said it was the right thing to do.
But only time will tell if that will continue if the economy doesn't rebound and hits a recession.