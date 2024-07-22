Who has endorsed Kamala Harris and who hasn't? A list of the VP's current endorsements

Kamala Harris continues to garner more endorsements since Biden announced he will step out of presidential race, giving his VP way to nomination

Kamala Harris continues to garner more endorsements since Biden announced he will step out of presidential race, giving his VP way to nomination

Kamala Harris continues to garner more endorsements since Biden announced he will step out of presidential race, giving his VP way to nomination

Kamala Harris continues to garner more endorsements since Biden announced he will step out of presidential race, giving his VP way to nomination

There's a growing chorus of endorsements for Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy in the 2024 presidential race after President Joe Biden announced that he will not continue his bid for reelection.

Harris has received endorsements from political powerhouse couple Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama. She has also been endorsed by actor George Clooney, and organizations including Emily's List, NARAL, and the largest political groups representing AAPI, Black and Latino communities.

Here's a list of the VP's current endorsements:

Potential Vice President Candidates

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ

Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Senators

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI

Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-HI

Sen. Tina Smith, D-MN

Sen. Patty Murray, Senate President Pro Temp, D-WA

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT

Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-CA

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN

Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-NV

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Sen. Michael Bennett, D-CO

Sen. Ed Markey, D-MA

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY

Representatives

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-WA

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Nanette Bárragan, D-CA

Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Ted Lieu, D-CA

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu, D-CA

New Dem Chair Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-CA

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-MA

Rep. Andy Kim, D-NJ/ Candidate for U.S. Senate

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI

Rep. Ami Bera, D-CA

Rep. Hillary Schoelten, D-MI

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-MI

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-DE

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-FL

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-CT/ Ranking Democrat on House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-CA

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY

Rep. Eric Swalwell D-CA

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI

Rep. Don Beyer, D-VA

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-FL

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-IL

Rep. Sean Casten, D-IL

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-OR

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-MA

Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-IL

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY

Rep. Greg Casar, D-TX

Rep. Summer Lee, D-PA

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-CA

House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY

Governors

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Maine Gov. Janet Mills

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

Notable figures abstain from immediately endorsing Harris

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas

Click here to take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2024 presidential election.