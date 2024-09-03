Portion of Bay Bridge entering San Francisco to be named 'Willie Mays Highway'

Reaction is pouring after the death of San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died Tuesday. He was 93 years old.

Reaction is pouring after the death of San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died Tuesday. He was 93 years old.

Reaction is pouring after the death of San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died Tuesday. He was 93 years old.

Reaction is pouring after the death of San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died Tuesday. He was 93 years old.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is honoring the legendary Willie Mays by naming a portion of Interstate 80 after him.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The state legislature has approved the plan for the "Willie Mays Highway."

RELATED: Willie Mays remembered as 'ultimate Forever Giant' as tributes pour in honoring late Hall of Famer

The portion of the Bay Bridge that enters San Francisco and leads to Oracle Park will be named after Mays.

The iconic San Francisco Giants player died earlier this summer at 93 years old.

The dedication has been approved and new signs will be paid for with private funding.