Woman and her dog killed in Mill Valley house fire, officials say

Southern Marin Fire officials say a woman and her dog were killed after being trapped in a two-alarm house fire in Mill Valley early Monday morning.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman and her dog were killed in a two-alarm house fire in Mill Valley early Monday morning.

Southern Marin Fire officials say crews responded just before 1 a.m. to the call on Alta Vista Avenue.

Firefighters say that the victim and four dogs were trapped inside the home.

Crews found the victim with significant burns and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several dogs were rescued from the fire, but one dog was found dead inside the home.