World's tallest woman and shortest woman celebrate Guinness World Records Day

LONDON -- The world's tallest woman and the world's shortest woman met for the first time, and it was a sight to see!

The women came together for afternoon tea in London to celebrate Guinness World Records Day.

The world's tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, stands at 7 feet, 7 inches, while the world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, is just over 2 feet tall.