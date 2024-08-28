Self-driving Waymo car goes wrong way into oncoming traffic in Arizona | VIDEO

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A Waymo self-driving car was caught on camera driving the wrong way in Arizona.

Aiselyn Anaya-Hall and Emmeline Wuest caught the whole thing on camera.

The women said they were driving near Arizona State University when a Waymo car came into their lane after making a turn.

Both said they were worried about a head-on crash and got out of the way.

But, they say the driverless car just kept going onto oncoming traffic.

"If a person made that mistake...I don't think you should have your license," Wuest said. "If you pull the Waymo over, like, odds are there's probably not going to be a driver in it. Who is held accountable for those individual mistakes?"

A spokesperson for Waymo released the following statement:

"The trust and safety of the community is our top priority. The Waymo Driver was proceeding through an intersection when the light changed, and the vehicle rerouted its course by making a right turn, safely clearing the intersection within a minute. We continuously refine our system's performance to navigate complex scenarios while prioritizing community safety."