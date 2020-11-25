power outage

SoCal Edison could shut off power on Thanksgiving due to high winds, fire danger

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Southern California Edison is considering shutting off power to more than 73,000 customers as forecasts call for increased fire danger on the holiday.

The utility's Public Safety Power Shutoff program, similar to PG&E's in Northern California, is designed to lower the risk of fires caused by damage to electrical equipment when strong winds are expected,

Edison said it is monitoring conditions for a possible shutdown starting around noon on Thanksgiving Day until 3 p.m. Friday.

A map of communities from Oxnard to Banning that could be affected is available here.

The National Weather Service says fire weather watches took effect Tuesday afternoon in many communities throughout Southern California and are expected to last through Friday night. Strong Santa Ana winds are expected, with possible gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph, although temperatures will remain in the 60s.

SCE has 5 million customers in the region. Here's how many could be affected by county if the power is shut off:

  • Los Angeles County: 13,111 customers.

  • Riverside County: 4,422 customers.

  • San Bernardino County: 42,147 customers.


  • Ventura County: 12,380 customers.

  • Kern County: 1,570 customers.

    • "Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but PSPS events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees," SCE says on its website.
    SCE customers can sign up for alerts to let them know if the power will be shut off.

    Some of the largest, most devastating wildfires in California history have been linked to electrical equipment.

    See stories and videos related to Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Bay Area here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    southern californiawindcalifornia wildfirespower outagethanksgivingedison
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    POWER OUTAGE
    Expert shares safety tips after generators spark 2 Bay Area fires
    Power Shutoffs: Electricity restored to 97% of customers
    Bay Area wind updates: Gusts ease, fire threat remains
    Generator fire damages restaurant during PG&E power outage
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    COVID-19 updates: Calif. sees new high in single-day cases
    Map shows risk of social gatherings in your county
    Only 1 SF neighborhood voted for Prop 22
    Data shows shifting demographics of COVID-19 infections in SF, Marin
    Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
    With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
    Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
    Show More
    Nearly 200 tricycles stolen from SF Firefighters Toy Program
    Owl found in Rockefeller Christmas Tree released to wild
    Thanksgiving weather looking sunny, breezy in Bay Area
    1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
    Scotland 1st in the world to offer feminine products for free
    More TOP STORIES News