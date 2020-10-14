Amazon's Prime Day 2020: Secrets for getting great deals on Prime Day and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing. The misnamed event -- it's two days instead of one single day -- starts at midnight Tuesday and ends Wednesday. There are 100 million American Amazon Prime members and a lot of wannabes that are right now getting ready for the marathon shopping experience.
Consumer Reports Deals Editor, Samantha Gordon, says Amazon Prime Day moving from its usual dates in July to October changes things.
"It is part of the holiday shopping experience this year," Gordon says, "and what is going to happen is you are going to see really good deals for Prime Day, and then you are going to see moderate deals through the rest of October and November, and then you are going to see those really big deals come back around again for Black Friday."
So where will you find the deals? On just about everything, Samantha says, but pay special attention to Amazon-branded products. "There are going to be over a million deals for Prime Day this year, and the one they will promote the heaviest will be their own products," she says.
Samantha says look for the best deals on: "The Echo Smart Speaker, your Fire TVs, your Kindles, your Fire tablets and things like that."
You can get a sneak peek at what is up for sale by going to the Amazon Prime deal page, and check in on the Consumer Reports website. It will be posting the very best deals.
Amazon Prime members pay the least during this sale and get free shipping, but anyone can shop on Amazon Prime Day.
If you want to put forth a little effort to get in on the best savings, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30 day free trial. If you cancel before the time runs out, you save the $119 annual fee.
