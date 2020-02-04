Princeton revises number of students in self-isolation to fewer than 20 amid coronavirus fears

At this time, we have fewer than 20 students who are being assessed for self-quarantine based on the criteria set by @NJDeptofHealth: https://t.co/B8ONXKgMWc https://t.co/LsSeXtNwz2 — Princeton University (@Princeton) February 4, 2020

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- Students from Princeton University who traveled to China within the last two weeks are being asked to self-isolate amid growing concerns of coronavirus.A spokesperson with the school said that as of Sunday, 108 students were in self-isolation.However, on Monday, the university released a statement saying now fewer than 20 students were being assessed for self-quarantine based on the criteria set by the New Jersey Department of Health.The school said students, faculty and staff who traveled to mainland China within the last 14 days must self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they were last in China.The school is requiring that anyone who returned from mainland China since Jan. 16 to fill out a registration form so the university can provide them with assistance.They are assessing the exposure risk of each person who has been in self-quarantine and placing them into risk categories: high, medium or low.A spokesperson explained:"Individuals who are determined to be at low risk are not required to self-quarantine. We expect most of our students to fall into this category. The University will continue to support individuals who choose to self-quarantine. However, those at low risk may resume all activities, including attending classes and events.Princeton also announced that until further notice, no students, faculty or staff will be approved to travel to mainland China as part of a university-sponsored program."We recognize that self-isolation is a very challenging situation for our students and are working to fully support them while following guidance from government and health officials. These students are valued members of the University community, and we are committed to ensuring they are treated as such through this difficult time," a Princeton spokesperson said Monday.A deadly outbreak of the newly identified virus in central China prompted the airline screenings, creating fears of a new international outbreak.The virus has sickened more than 14,550 globally, killed more than 300, and infected at least eleven people in the U.S. as of Sunday.