Politics

What is California Prop. 18? Measure would let some 17-year-olds vote

By
Proposition 18 would get more young voters involved in the election process by allowing first-time voters to participate in a full election cycle.

A yes vote on Proposition 18 passes a constitutional amendment allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primaries and special elections if they will turn 18 by the next general election.

The national voting age was 21 until 1971 when the U.S. Constitution's 26th Amendment was ratified, which said the right to vote for 18-year-olds shall not be denied or abridged.

Prop. 18 expands voting rights to 17-year-olds so legislators believe it is constitutional.

The argument for the measure is to increase youth civic engagement and create lifelong voters.

Opponents say the voting age should not be lowered because logic and reasoning are not fully developed at that age. Most 17-year-olds are living at home under the strong influence of parents and teachers, critics say, and less likely to be independent thinkers.

If Prop. 18 is approved, California would join 18 other states and Washington D.C. allowing some 17-year-olds to vote in primaries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniavoter informationvotingballot measureelection dayvote 2020california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfires burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
Napa Co. residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire
Path of destruction: Aerial look at Glass Fire
Two 3.4 magnitude earthquakes hit Milpitas Sunday
Show More
Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning remains in effect overnight
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
More TOP STORIES News