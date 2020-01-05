birds

Puffin scratching itself with stick said to be first evidence of seabird using tool

ICELAND (KGO) -- Perhaps puffins aren't as bird-brained as previously thought.

Researchers in Iceland say this video shows the first evidence of "tool-use" by a seabird.

RELATED: Pigeons seen wearing cowboy hats in Las Vegas

Motion-activated cameras in July 2018 caught the moment a puffin picked up a stick from the ground and used it to scratch its chest.

Experts guess the bird may have been trying to dislodge a tick.

Researchers from Oxford University and the South Iceland Nature Research Centre, say the puffins' use of a stick to scratch with represented not just a new use of a tool for physical maintenance, but new evidence of true tool use in an "avian order previously thought to lack the ability."

A second instance of the tool use was also observed by a puffin in Wales.

That the two instances spanned a distance of more than 1,000 miles suggested, researchers said, "that occasional tool use may be widespread in this group."

Similar behavior has been observed in captive parrots, which scratch themselves with sticks. In wild birds, the only previous known use of tools for physical maintenance was the practice of "anting", where birds deposit ants in plumage to kill insects or bacteria.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsicelandbirdscute animalsnatureu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRDS
EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Wildlife Experience working to treat animals, ensure its own survival amid pandemic
Puppy and pigeon become fast friends at rescue shelter
Bald eagle chick expected to hatch any minute in Big Bear Valley
Bald eagles dying from lead in NC hunters' bullets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News