food

New pumpkin spice cup of ramen noodles to hit store shelves in October

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

New Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles mixes genius and insanity

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nissin Foods has introduced the next product looking to take advantage of America's pumpkin spice craze, for better or for worse.

The Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles have been listed on the website as 'the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced'.

Nissin suggests topping the noodles with whipped cream "for the full pumpkin spice experience".

The limited edition noodles will be sold at Walmart in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbuzzworthyfoodtrendingu.s. & worldpumpkin spice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Oakland's First Fridays festival is back, 1st event in 18 months
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
See what's new at Disney World for 50th anniversary celebration
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
Disney-inspired Halloween decor draws visitors
More TOP STORIES News