QUICK TIP: Can you spot a census scam?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how to spot a fake census scam? Michael Finney has a new 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!The census has been in the news a great deal lately, and the bad guys have been keeping track. So now they're sending out letters, emails, and texts, asking you to answer questions... and then send in the required $15 fee. There is no $15 required fee! It's simply a rip-off. Don't get taken in.Another group of scam artists are going door to door. They say they're with the census and they need some personal information: your name, your mother's maiden name, your Social Security number. Don't fall for it! Better yet, just don't answer the door!