7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Who is scamming your elderly loved ones?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- By now you heard that elder fraud is exploding, but where is it coming from? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

Financial publication Kiplinger's magazine recently conducted a poll to find out where fraud against the elderly originates, and what they found is a bit surprising. Family members are responsible for about 5% of the time -- not bad considering. Online clocks in at 11%, a huge increase over family members, but still not that bad. Then we go to financial planners and stock brokers -- the number goes up to 16%; you would expect it to be probably even higher than that. Caregivers make up 21%, which very scary: the people we pay to help the elderly are ripping them off. Finally phone calls are the number one source of fraud against the elderly. 47% of fraud comes over the phone. These are numbers you should share with everyone you know who is elderly -- or on their way to being there.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quick tipconsumer watchpersonal financeseniorsscamsscam targeting seniors7 on your sidescamsenior citizensconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News