Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Orinda home

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A rape suspect has been arrested after an hours-long standoff at a home in Orinda.Around 2 p.m., police say David Martin Justice sped away from officers when they arrived to interview him about a sexual assault in Walnut Creek.Justice led police on a chase back to the home on Hall Drive.Police say he barricaded himself with a shotgun to his head.After hours of negotiations, surrendered peacefully around six last night.Justice faces two charges of rape.