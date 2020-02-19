Rapper Pop Smoke killed during shooting inside multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills home, sources say

Rapper Pop Smoke, wearing a blue Off-White coat, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper, was killed during a shooting inside a multi-million dollar home in a prominent Hollywood Hills-area neighborhood Wednesday morning, multiple high-ranking law enforcement officials tell ABC News.

Officers said an unknown amount of suspects entered the home and shot a man in his 20s, according to Los Angeles police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

At least one suspect wearing a black ski mask was last seen fleeing on foot on Hercules Drive.

Pop Smoke was recently arrested by federal prosecutors for allegedly stealing a black 2019 Rolls-Royce that he had borrowed for a music video in California.

He was one of five rappers the NYPD prevented from performing at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York City last October because they were "affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide."

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
