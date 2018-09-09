MILLENNIUM TOWER

Drone inspecting San Francisco's Millennium Tower crashes

A drone doing an inspection Saturday of the Millennium Tower building's windows in San Francisco lost its GPS signal and crashed to the ground. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A drone doing an inspection Saturday of the Millennium Tower building's windows in San Francisco lost its GPS signal and crashed to the ground.

There were no plans to put the drone up again Sunday.

TIMELINE: Issues with San Francisco's tilting, sinking Millennium Tower

Scaffolding has already gone up as a precaution after a window on the 36th floor cracked.

Engineers hired by the homeowners association say they don't think the cracking window has anything to do with the building tilting and sinking.

RELATED: San Francisco's Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking

The luxury high-rise has dropped 17-inches and tilted 14-inches since construction began in 2005.

See the full report from Millennium Tower management on the windows.

Find more stories and videos on the Millennium Tower
