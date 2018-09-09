SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A drone doing an inspection Saturday of the Millennium Tower building's windows in San Francisco lost its GPS signal and crashed to the ground.
There were no plans to put the drone up again Sunday.
Scaffolding has already gone up as a precaution after a window on the 36th floor cracked.
Engineers hired by the homeowners association say they don't think the cracking window has anything to do with the building tilting and sinking.
The luxury high-rise has dropped 17-inches and tilted 14-inches since construction began in 2005.
