REAL ESTATE

Kamala Harris proposes federal tax credits for renters

EMBED </>More Videos

Buying a home is simply out of reach for many Americans. However, a new proposal from Sen. Kamala Harris would help low and moderate-income families that pay more than 30-percent of their pre-tax income on rent and utilities. (KGO-TV)

By
San Jose, Calif. (KGO) --
Buying a home is simply out of reach for many Americans. However, a new proposal from Sen. Kamala Harris would help low and moderate-income families that pay more than 30-percent of their pre-tax income on rent and utilities.

"This bill will ensure no family is priced out of the basic security of a place to live," said Sen. Harris in a prepared statement. "Bolstering the economic security of working families would strengthen our country and increase opportunity."

RELATED: New poll says 46 percent of Bay Area residents plan to move

The plan, which faces an uphill battle in a Republican-controlled Congress, would help households earning up to $100-thousand dollars a year. In high-cost regions such as the Bay Area, the level could go up to $125-thousand. Very-low income residents would a receive dollar in tax credits for every dollar they spend over the 30-percent. Moderate earners would get less.

"Republicans are not in the mood to give Democrats any policy wins, particularly in an election year, or leading into a presidential election where Kamala Harris is likely to be a candidate," said Lanhee Chen, Republican policy advisor and Hoover Institution Fellow.

Housing advocates are encouraged by the senator's plan and hope that politics won't get in the way.

"Ideally this is something that is going to be part of the solution of addressing the housing affordably crisis that leads to family instability, community instability and homelessness," said Mathew Reed, policy manager for SV@Home.

RELATED: Lower income families priced out of Calif. housing market

Some real estate economists are skeptical about the proposal and say it could do more harm than good.

"The problem is high rents relative to wages," said Fred Foldvary, an economics lecturer at San Jose State University. "This will increase rents even more, making the cause of the problem that much more."

Many homeowners with mortgages receive a federal tax deduction, but no such credit exists for renters.

Sen. Harris has not ruled out a run for the White House in 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestaterentsrentershomerental propertykamala harrispoliticsmoneybusinessSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,700 rent you in Oakland, today?
Renting in San Francisco: what will $2,500 get you?
Group sues to stop historic Telegraph Hill restaurant from reopening
A look inside Oakland's least expensive apartments
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Show More
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 takes over AT&T Park
Rugby World Cup Sevens explained in 20 seconds
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Orchids in the Park, Peet's Coffee
MTC wants your ideas to fix Bay Area's transportation problems
More News