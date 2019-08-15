Real Estate

National Park Service accepting applications to lease San Francisco's Cliff House

People eat at the Cliff House in San Francisco in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Park Service announced it is accepting applications to lease the Cliff House and other restaurant properties at Land's End.

The property includes the Cliff House and the Lands End Lookout Cafe, according to a news release from the park service.

The main building is perched on a hillside above the ocean in the northwest corner of San Francisco.

The Cliff House was acquired by the National Park Service in 1977 and has operated under a concession contract since then.

The building was constructed in 1909 and is the third Cliff House on the site after the two previous Cliff House buildings were destroyed by fire, according to the park service.

"The Land's End Restaurant Properties provide a unique publicly offered lease opportunity with stunning ocean views and rich history adjacent to the historic Sutro Baths ruins and Land's End coastal landscape," Laura Joss of the park service said in a statement.

"Golden Gate National Recreation Area will work with the operator of this iconic site to ensure high quality food and beverage service to the public," Joss said.
