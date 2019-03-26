QUICK TIP: Save money when getting your house ready to sell

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is it possible to save money when you're getting your house ready for sale? Michael Finney has a Seven on Your Side Quick Tip for you!The key is to do a lot -- but not too much. Start by fixing everything that's broken with your house: every door knob, every dent in a wall. People don't like to see problems; they think there's bigger problems theysee.Next, clean your house like you have never cleaned it before. "Q-Tip clean" is how a lot of people will say it.Finally, when a real estate agent tells you to redo your kitchen or redo your bath, you need to really think about that. If your entire house has been made over and there is one room that's not, then definitely go in and make it look like the rest of your house. But just changing countertops in a kitchen can cost you 6 or 8 thousand dollars, and if that's all you've done... it's out of place. Don't do it! Only do what you must when you're selling your house.