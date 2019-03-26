7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Save money when getting your house ready to sell

EMBED <>More Videos

What do you need to do to get your house ready to sell? The trick is to do a lot... but not too much! Here's how you can save money when prepping your house for potential buyers.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is it possible to save money when you're getting your house ready for sale? Michael Finney has a Seven on Your Side Quick Tip for you!

The key is to do a lot -- but not too much. Start by fixing everything that's broken with your house: every door knob, every dent in a wall. People don't like to see problems; they think there's bigger problems they can't see.

Next, clean your house like you have never cleaned it before. "Q-Tip clean" is how a lot of people will say it.

Finally, when a real estate agent tells you to redo your kitchen or redo your bath, you need to really think about that. If your entire house has been made over and there is one room that's not, then definitely go in and make it look like the rest of your house. But just changing countertops in a kitchen can cost you 6 or 8 thousand dollars, and if that's all you've done... it's out of place. Don't do it! Only do what you must when you're selling your house.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
real estatesan franciscomoneyquick tiphome repairssave moneyhomehome improvement7 on your sidereal estateconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: How to save money on your car insurance
QUICK TIP: Deals for dining out while on vacation
QUICK TIP: 3 government websites to visit today!
QUICK TIP: Shopping at Costco without a membership
7 ON YOUR SIDE
QUICK TIP: Deals for dining out while on vacation
QUICK TIP: How to save money on your car insurance
Is it time to apply for a new credit card?
Consumer Catch-up: St. Patrick's Day spending, protecting yourself from illegal AirBnBs
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
MLB suspends SF Giants CEO Larry Baer without pay until July
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Pacifica coast
Devos reportedly launches investigation into admissions scandal
4-year-old boy falls from 4th story balcony in Sunnyvale
Accuweather Forecast: More rain today, especially tonight
Show More
Man comes within feet of great white shark, rescues surfers at Mavericks
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
Uber acquires Careem Networks in $3.1 billion deal
Trash is piling up in Berkeley but city can't clean it up
More TOP STORIES News