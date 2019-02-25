REAL ESTATE

Silicon Valley estate expected to become most expensive in Bay Area

The sprawling Woodside estate in Silicon Valley, a summer home for the Fleishhacker family, is hitting the market soon and is expected to shatter the Bay Area record price for a private property sale.

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
The 74-acre estate known as, "Green Gables," dates back to the early 1900s. The property has seven homes and three pools.

The previous record is $117 million for a nearby mansion in Woodside.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the family founded the public television station KQED.

Real estate brokers expect Green Gables to top that and potentially go for $140 million or more.
