The sprawling Woodside estate in Silicon Valley, a summer home for the Fleishhacker family, is going to hit the market and is expected to shatter the Bay Area record price for a private property sale.The 74-acre estate known as, "Green Gables," dates back to the early 1900s. The property has seven homes and three pools.The previous record is $117 million for a nearby mansion in Woodside.According to the Wall Street Journal, the family founded the public television station KQED.Real estate brokers expect Green Gables to top that and potentially go for $140 million or more.