Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to hear the Martins Beach lawsuit.Tech billionaire Vinod Khosla purchased 89 acres of land surrounding the beach in San Mateo County, and closed it to the public. A California appeals court forced Khosla to open the gate.The court said he violated state law by blocking public access without a permit.Khosla wanted the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling on grounds that he doesn't need a permit for a gate on his own property.