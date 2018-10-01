REAL ESTATE

Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

The Supreme Court is refusing to hear an appeal from a California billionaire who doesn't want to open a road on his property so that the public can access a San Mateo County beach. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to hear the Martins Beach lawsuit.

Tech billionaire Vinod Khosla purchased 89 acres of land surrounding the beach in San Mateo County, and closed it to the public. A California appeals court forced Khosla to open the gate.

RELATED: Court upholds ruling to reopen Martins Beach near Half Moon Bay

The court said he violated state law by blocking public access without a permit.

Khosla wanted the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling on grounds that he doesn't need a permit for a gate on his own property.
