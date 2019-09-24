Realtor attacked by man at open house in Encino: Video

By
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES -- Police are attempting to find a man who assaulted a realtor during an open house in Encino Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows when the man pushes the realtor and then stands over her as she screams. The suspect then takes off.

The woman remembered seeing the man a week before at another open house.

When she stepped out onto the home's front porch Sunday, the man continued to ask her to take him back inside.

Several times during the confrontation, the man looked at a home security camera, which captured images of him, including his face.

The woman said the man appeared to become frustrated by her refusal to take him inside, and moments after shaking her hand, the man suddenly lurched forward and shoved the woman to the ground as she screamed.

The woman fell, hurting her back and suffering severe abrasions.

The man quickly took off on foot after the attack.

Detectives are asking for the public's help if anyone recognizes the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesattackreal estatesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump ordered aid frozen; more Democrats want impeachment
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, possible PG&E outages, tribute to Bruce Bochy
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger
Sonoma County schools among lowest measles immunization rates
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
VTA cracking down on commuters at light rail crossing
Show More
Vehicle with highly explosive fuel causes traffic nightmare on I-80
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Roof jumper was at SF General hospital minutes prior
Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours
Spare the Air Alert issued for today
More TOP STORIES News