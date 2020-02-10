PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion; stars arrive at 92nd Academy Awards

They brought glitz and glam to the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. See highlights in the gallery above.
Best moments on the Oscars 2020 red carpet
On an Oscars red carpet filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, Spike Lee and Natalie Portman wore clothing that made a personal and political statement.
Lee paid tribute to the Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the late basketball star's 24 on its lapels and on the back, while Portman wore the names of snubbed female directors on her cape.
The two were among the standouts at the Academy Awards, but not the only ones. There was Billy Porter in a gold-feathered top and an orange silk overflowing skirt; Grammy-winner Billie Eilish wearing an oversized, fuzzy Chanel white suit, sporting a hairdo that was bright green on the top and black at the bottom.
Janelle Monae was among the stunners; she glided down the red carpet in a drop-dead stunning Ralph Lauren silver dress with long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals, completed with a hood.
But the carpet wasn't all about the looks; there were plenty of memorable moments, including embraces between the stars, special connections with fans and those perfect red carpet poses.
2020 Red Carpet Trends:
The red carpet saw lots of sparkle
Big, puffy, peplum sleeves also made a comeback on the Oscars red carpet
The Oscars red carpet started with an unwelcome guest - hard rain and a blast of cold air.
Rain was a possibility for Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent. But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the skies above the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood opened up in a downpour.
The position of some camera crews had them just outside the tent, sending them scrambling to find tarps and plastic to protect their gear.
"Oh my God, the tent is leaking," said one photographer who noticed a hole over the massive Oscars sign.
Harried staff ran around with squeegees trying to bump excess water off the tent.
Temperatures were in the high 50s on Sunday, which is considered cold in Los Angeles.
The downpour didn't dampen the red carpet looks of early arrivals, including Porter. The "Pose" star wore a glistening, gold metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt depicting the interior of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.
Last year, metallic was queen of the carpet, with stars Jennifer Lopez, Glenn Close and Brie Larson all sparkling head to toe.
Compared to the Met Gala, the Oscars red carpet doesn't typically push the envelope.
What happens to red carpet dresses, suits after the Oscars and other award shows?
This doesn't mean those "wow" moments won't happen. Cher's 1986 getup, featuring a massive feathered headdress and revealing two-piece gown, still makes headlines, and more recently, Billy Porter's gender-bending tuxedo dress in 2019 had everyone and their grandma tweeting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.