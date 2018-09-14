Redwood City babysitter arrested for sexual crimes against several children

San Mateo County detectives say they've taken a possible child predator off the streets. They arrested 31-year-old Angel Gutierrez Monney on several charges including lewd acts with a child under 14, and harmful material sent to a minor. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
San Mateo County detectives say they've taken a possible child predator off the streets. They arrested 31-year-old Angel Gutierrez Monney on several charges including lewd acts with a child under 14, and harmful material sent to a minor.

The Redwood City man was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Detectives say he worked as a rideshare driver and a part-time babysitter through a childcare website.

"A concerned parent reached out to us and let us know that he overheard his son talking about some inappropriate behavior and was really questioning some of the information that he heard," said San Mateo County Sheriff Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.

That led to an investigation where detectives say they found at least five victims of Gutierrez Monney in San Carlos and Burlingame.

Detectives are not naming the childcare website or the ridesharing company used by Gutierrez Monney because none of the victims so far are associated with them. But they do say those jobs could have given him access to more victims.

San Mateo County sheriff's detectives want you to give them a call if you or your children have come in contact with Gutierrez Monney. Contact Detective J. Myers (650) 363-4050 or Detective J. Fava at (650) 363-4192.

