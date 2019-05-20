Restaurant manager describes San Francisco active shooter investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The manager of Dos Pinas restaurant in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood described a possible active shooter situation and evacuation nearby in the 300 block of Rhode Island Street."A bunch of police cars went zooming down the street," said Corinna Wrenn. "Some nearby office staff have come in just to take shelter, because they were evacuated and they have nowhere else to go."She went on to say that the whole area was bombarded by cops and SWAT and that no one could really tell what was going on.Police later determined there was no merit to the report of an active shooter.