Restaurant manager describes San Francisco active shooter investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The manager of Dos Pinas restaurant in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood described a possible active shooter situation and evacuation nearby in the 300 block of Rhode Island Street.

RELATED: San Francisco police respond to report of possible active shooter

"A bunch of police cars went zooming down the street," said Corinna Wrenn. "Some nearby office staff have come in just to take shelter, because they were evacuated and they have nowhere else to go."

She went on to say that the whole area was bombarded by cops and SWAT and that no one could really tell what was going on.

Police later determined there was no merit to the report of an active shooter.

Get the full story here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoevacuationsfpdinvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News