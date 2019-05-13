Richmond residents on edge after 3 shootings within 2 hours

A Richmond Police Officer is parked at the Cypress Pines Apartments- one of three locations where shootings happened last night. 3 shootings in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/gT8aDzCsTh — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Richmond police say they can't explain a burst of violence that happened last night. They are investigating three different shootings that happened within two hours.One shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cypress Pines Apartments at Potrero Avenue and 47th Street. Residents heard several rounds of gunfire."About 11:30 last night her and I were walking through this gate right here and heard 'pop, pop, pop, pop.' It sounded like firecrackers," said Richmond resident Ashley Lewis.She says her three children were asleep inside their apartment when it happened. She doesn't want them to be scared so she told them the police were here because a car was broken into. But she is worried."A little scared because is it targeted? Is it random? Just kinda gets your mind wondering," she explained.The crime scene at the apartment complex is dotted with yellow circles showing where police have found bullet casings. There are about 50 circles."Yeah, it was scary. I have kids and I come home late sometimes," said Ronika Scott as she headed out to take her kids to school.The other shootings also happened in neighborhoods. One happened at Nevin Avenue and First Street, the other in the 2500 block of Esmond Avenue. Four people were shot. They all survived."We don't have any information about the conditions of the victims at this time but they are being treated for their injuries," said Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker.Lt. Stonebraker said they are still trying to figure out the motives behind the shootings."Each shooting was in three different parts of the city and they don't appear to be related," he said.No arrests have been made.