Santa Clara Co. undersheriff, Apple security chief indicted in alleged concealed weapon scheme

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office formally announced Monday morning indictments against the county's undersheriff and Apple's security chief as part of its ongoing investigation into a concealed weapons permit scheme.

DA Jeff Rosen announced the charges against Undersheriff Rick Sung and Thomas Moyer, the head of Global Security at Apple.

According to Rosen, Sung held back issuing concealed weapons permits to Apple's security team, until Moyer agreed to donate $70,000 worth of iPads to the sheriff's office.

Rosen says the donation was pulled back once the DA's office issued search warrants into the case.

RELATED: Santa Clara County sheriff's captain among 4 indicted on felony bribery and conspiracy charges

A total of seven indictments have now been issued in the alleged scheme, where some of the money went to Sheriff Laurie Smith's 2018 reelection campaign.

Smith hasn't been charged.

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office issued a statement regarding Monday's indictments saying, "As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest moral and ethical standards. This is a difficult time for our organization, however out goal remains to provide the highest level of public safety to the residents of Santa Clara County."

Sheriff's Captain James Jensen has also been charged with felony bribery by the grand jury.

