'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

Orlando Vilchez Lazo, an undocumented immigrant from Peru, is accused of posing as a rideshare driver and picking up four women from nightclubs and bars in San Francisco, then raping them. (SFPD)

By Amanda del Castillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A man accused of posing as a rideshare driver and raping four women has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors say Orlando Vilchez Lazo, an undocumented immigrant from Peru, picked up the victims from nightclubs and bars in San Francisco before the alleged rapes.

RELATED: Here's how the accused 'Rideshare Rapist' may have beaten the system to become a driver

Court records released state that in two cases, the women were picked up outside Temple Nightclub on Howard Street. Most of the victims were threatened with a knife, according to the records.

One woman described what happened as she dozed off during her ride: "He began to threaten her and held a knife to her neck. She realized that the wetness on her hands was her own blood and that she had been trying to fend off the knife with her hands."

TIMELINE: Sexual misconduct allegations plaguing ride-hailing companies
A short timeline of the sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft in the San Francisco Bay Area during the past four years.

