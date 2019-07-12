Ridgecrest Earthquake

Man reaches into fissure after earthquakes split the ground in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGO) -- A Ridgecrest man assessing the damage in Kern County after two powerful earthquakes rocked the region used a giant stick to show the depth of a massive fissure.

Erik Catlin shared video on Facebook on July 8.

It shows him reaching into the crack with a long piece of wood to see if he could touch the bottom, but it was way too deep.

"So here's the deepest fissure I found today. It was deeper than I am tall. Wasn't about to try and test it though," Catlin posted on Facebook.

Aftershocks continue to rattle the Ridgecrest area after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit July 4 before a much larger 7.1 quake struck July 5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
