Robin Roberts 20th anniversary at 'GMA' marked with plaque in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY -- Over the last 20 years, Robin Roberts has cemented her place in the "Good Morning America" family, but on Thursday, it was made official.Roberts' teammate T.J. Holmes unveiled a special gift for her 20th anniversary on the show.It was a plaque embedded in cement, which will immortalize Roberts' name and signature in Times Square.Roberts says the spot where it's located is special to her, because it's where she was standing on it when she learned "GMA" reached number one in the ratings.Following the celebration, Roberts sat down with her colleagues and longtime friend Sam Champion."It's about what we do," Roberts said. "It's not about who we are, and I am just so eternally grateful that I've been given this privilege and an opportunity that I know also is a responsibility to start people's days."Roberts milestone comes as she celebrates the publication of her new book, "Brighter by the Day: Waking up to New Hopes and Dreams""I think it's important for people to see," she said. "Vulnerability is a strength. It's not a weakness."So Roberts decided to write the honest and candid book about her life."This is who I am," she said. "You're not going to like everything about it. I don't like everything about it, but it is what it is."