Coronavirus

Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID-19 in coma before giving birth

A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors efforts that included putting her in a coma.

Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19.

Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.

Her baby needs more time in the hospital but is on a path to recovery.

"We're going to fight," said Casalduc. "She's a fighter just like me."

She also found out her mother, sister, boyfriend and son all had COVID-19 but have since then recovered.

SEE RELATED STORY: Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew hampshiremotherhoodbaby deliverybirthbabycoronavirushospitalrare birthdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
SJ residents' surprise baby shower for postal worker goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ residents' surprise baby shower for postal worker goes viral
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
WATCH TOMORROW: Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
SF family concerned over lack of resources for distance learning
Bay Area Superintendents react to Gov. Newsom's new school guidelines
Sonoma Raceway driver explains why mask regulation is unsafe
Show More
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
COVID-19 testing continues after state issues new guidelines amid backlog
Voice of SF Giants, Jon Miller, previews 2020 MLB season -- 'With Authority'
UCSF doctors, nurses help Navajo Nation's COVID crisis
More TOP STORIES News