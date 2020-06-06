'This is violence': Rock thrown through window of San Mateo city councilwoman's home

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Mateo city councilmember known for her dedication to diversity and inclusivity appears to be the target of felony vandalism after a man is captured on video throwing a rock through her bedroom window while she, her husband and children were inside.

Amourence Lee spoke passionately in two Facebook Live videos shortly after the crime happened Tuesday around noon.

"I'm shaking with fear this is a form of harassment. This is a form of harassment. This is violence," says Lee, shakily as she shows her followers the glass littering the floor.

Surveillance video captures a man walking up to her home, rock in hand and pelting it through the bedroom window, where a flag was once hung with the words "Dignity, Liberty and Justice For All."

The incident happened with her husband and two children inside.

RELATED: Coronavirus racism: San Francisco woman speaks out about violent confrontation, attack while walking her dogs

"The first thing we try to figure out was if this is retribution for some of the work she's done at city council" says Rich Lin, Lee's husband.

Lee, who is Chinese and Jewish, is the first Asian American woman to serve on San Mateo's city council and has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and organizer of the first Pride Flag raised at San Mateo City Hall. Police are now trying to determine if this was a targeted hate crime.

We had to take a small step at a time. We know that there may be an angle of hate to this," says Captain Dave Norris of the San Mateo Police Department. He continues on to say "San Mateo police takes a zero tolerance against any hate-related crimes."

RELATED: Coronavirus Racism: Increase in COVID-19 related discrimination prompts calls for change from government leaders

This latest incident comes on the heels of a string of racist graffiti in San Mateo targeting Asians. While police don't know if these cases are related, Lee is thankful for the outpouring of community support and smiles when recalling the numerous cakes, pies and bottles of liquor neighbors have sent her way.

She hopes this becomes a teachable moment for her kids.

"She (daughter Mia says) she's really afraid of windows and we have a lot of windows."

And for everyone to do better.

"That's really the power of what this democracy is about, that's why am who I am, and that's why I'm here, that's why I do this work," said Lee.

If you have any information that could help identify the man seen in the surveillance video, San Mateo police are asking for you to reach out.
