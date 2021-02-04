Chicken heist: Armed man demands food from SoCal restaurant after he's denied service for no face mask

By
PASADENA, Calif. -- A maskless man was denied service at a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles - so he returned with a gun, authorities say.

The man showed up at the back of the Pasadena restaurant, demanded all the chicken and waffles they could give him and ran off, police and store officials say.

He remains at large.

RELATED: SF's historic Cliff House restaurant vandalized one day after closure

The incident happened at the Roscoe's location on Lake Avenue in Pasadena around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and restaurant officials say when the suspect first walked into the restaurant to order, he was turned away because he wasn't wearing a mask and was told he could return if he was wearing one.

Instead, he showed up at the back of the restaurant with a gun. At first restaurant staff was confused as to what he wanted because the cash registers were in front.

But he demanded they turn over food - chicken, waffles syrup - to him. No word on exactly what quantity of food he was able to grab, but the man ran off.

No one was injured.

Pasadena police are looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call them at (626)744-4501.

VIDEO: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready fast enough in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the customer attacked the worker, throwing food and other items at him.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californialos angelesbizarreface maskrestaurantchickencaught on cameraarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New EDD director vows changes after audits
California Dreaming: Cost of living remains a challenge
Man arrested after threatening shooting at SJ mall, police say
SFUSD parents vent frustrations amid continued school closures
Newsom announces mass vaccination sites in Oakland, LA
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 49ers Faithful celebrating 2nd Super Bowl win in 1985
Show More
City of Santa Maria will pay you to visit
Sierra snowpack lags despite recent big storms
Oakland Chinatown leaders plead for more police protection
SF sues its own school district to reopen classes
Calls for DoorDash misdirected to confused customer
More TOP STORIES News