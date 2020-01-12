Society

Royal family: Queen Elizabeth, Harry, William to meet Monday after 'Megxit' decision

LONDON -- The United Kingdom's royal family will gather Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's role in the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are "stepping back" from royal duties, a palace source told ABC News.

Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet in their country house in Sandringham to go over next steps.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?

U.K. media reported Saturday that the queen wants a solution found before Harry's next scheduled public appearance, a rugby event at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.

Meghan, meanwhile, has flown to Canada, where the couple and their 8-month-old son, Archie, spent a six-week Christmas break. They announced this week they plan to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America, with Canada their likely base. Meghan is American but lived in Toronto for several years while filming the TV show "Suits."

The prince and the former actress married in 2018, and broadcasts of their Windsor Castle wedding were watched around the world. Harry, 35, is sixth in line to the British throne, a former British army officer and one of the royal family's most popular members.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsqueen elizabethroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldroyal rumble
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News