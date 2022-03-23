russia

US formally declares Russians have committed war crimes in Ukraine since invasion

By Matthew Lee, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration on Wednesday made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The video featured is from a previous report.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement released as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.



The assessment was based on a "careful review" of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, he said.

RELATED: Biden to meet with US allies in Europe, seeking new sanctions against Russia, help for Ukrainians

America's top diplomat said the United States would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

WATCH: State department briefing war crimes against Mariupol
EMBED More News Videos

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price talks about U.S.-Russian relations as Mariupol falls further under siege



"We've seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded," Blinken said.

ALSO SEE: Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84

He cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city of Mariupol and elsewhere.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrussiawarukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUSSIA
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
President Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Contra Costa GOP fundraise for body armor for Ukraine civilians
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Defending record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings | LIVE
San Mateo Co. spends $540K cleaning up PPE left in the rain
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
Here's how to adopt a furry friend for National Puppy Day
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
Show More
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?
SF proposal would offer shelter to every homeless person in city
Class action suit widens pool of victims of former SJSU trainer
East Bay nonprofit champions employment for disabled people
More TOP STORIES News