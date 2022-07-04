ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
water search
3 men presumed drowned while rescuing child from Sacramento Delta, officials say
KGO
Search underway for 3 men missing in Sacramento Delta: Officials
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Coast Guard is searching for three men who are now missing after they jumped into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to save a child Sunday afternoon.
It happened near Brannan Island north of Antioch.
The child made it out of the water safely and did not need medical attention.
The Coast Guard has shifted the search into a recovery mission.
sacramento
