Police investigating fatal shooting outside Safeway in American Canyon

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Safeway parking lot in American Canyon Sunday.


Detectives with the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Canyon Police responded to the Safeway location on W. American Canyon Road, around noon.

Officials say the suspect fled, and no other details are available at this time.

Police are asking people avoid the area.

Witnesses are asked to call dispatch at (707) 253-4451.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
american canyonnapa countysafewayshootingpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Storm brings lightning, rare thunderstorms to Bay Area
Lightning sparks several brush fires across Bay Area
Storms causing large power outages around Bay Area
Incredible video shows lightning across Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat continues while rare thunderstorms move north, east
Show More
SF police chase ends in deadly crash
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Extreme heat wave bakes Bay Area
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Power restored for customers impacted by PG&E's rolling blackouts
More TOP STORIES News