Police investigating fatal shooting outside Safeway in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Safeway parking lot in American Canyon Sunday.Detectives with the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Canyon Police responded to the Safeway location on W. American Canyon Road, around noon.Officials say the suspect fled, and no other details are available at this time.Police are asking people avoid the area.Witnesses are asked to call dispatch at (707) 253-4451.